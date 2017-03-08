Don't Miss
Rochester judge issues ‘Body Camera Scheduling Order’

By: Bennett Loudon March 8, 2017 0

In an effort to avoid delays, which translates into added expense, Rochester City Court Judge Thomas Rainbow Morse is insisting that attorneys share relevant digital recordings as required by law in his court, especially video recorded by Rochester police body cameras. “In a number of cases recently before this court, defense counsel has sought adjournment of ...

