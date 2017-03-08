Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester man sentenced for threatening to kill US attorney

Rochester man sentenced for threatening to kill US attorney

By: The Associated Press March 8, 2017 0

Authorities say a 53-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to a year and eight months in prison for threatening to kill a federal prosecutor. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rochester says Tony Ivey was sentenced Tuesday to 20 months in a federal prison for threats he made against an assistant federal attorney in June 2016. He ...

