Rochester man sentenced for threatening to kill US attorney

Authorities say a 53-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to a year and eight months in prison for threatening to kill a federal prosecutor. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rochester says Tony Ivey was sentenced Tuesday to 20 months in a federal prison for threats he made against an assistant federal attorney in June 2016. He ...