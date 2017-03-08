Second Circuit – Antitrust: In re ACTOS End-Payor Antitrust Litigation

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Antitrust Delay in Marketing – Monopoly In re ACTOS End-Payor Antitrust Litigation 15-3364-cv Judges Jacobs, Livingston, and Rakoff Background: The plaintiffs alleged that the defendants delayed competitors from marketing generic versions of a drug by falsely describing two patents to the Food and Drug administration, thereby causing the plaintiffs to pay monopoly ...