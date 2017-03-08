Don't Miss
Home / Law / Trump nominates D.C. lawyer as solicitor general

Trump nominates D.C. lawyer as solicitor general

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes March 8, 2017 0

  WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump ended a circuitous search for the government's top advocate before the Supreme Court by nominating Washington lawyer Noel Francisco as the next solicitor general. Francisco had originally been named as the No. 2 in the solicitor general's office, which represents the federal government in appellate courts. He might be best known ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo