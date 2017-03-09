Don't Miss
Buffalo man sentenced for sex trafficking

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2017 0

A Buffalo man was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison for sex trafficking. Anthony Thompson, 36, who was convicted of sex trafficking of a minor, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara ordered to pay $399,000 in restitution to the victims, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney. Thompson engaged ...

