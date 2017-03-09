Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Family Assessment Response: Corrigan, et al. v. New York State Office of Children and Family Services, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Family Assessment Response Early Expungement of Records – Policy Concerns Corrigan, et al. v. New York State Office of Children and Family Services, et al. No. 4 Judge Fahey Background: At issue is the procedure allowing for early expungement of reports relating to alleged child abuse applies when the parents are not formally investigated ...

