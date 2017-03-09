Deeds filed March 1, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2017 0

  GATES   EMRICH, GRACE F et al to WYSOCARSKI, CHARLES W et ano Property Address: WEST SIDE DRIVE, GATES 14514 Liber: 11827  Page: 260 Tax Account: 133.09-1-9.2 Full Sale Price: $25,000   GREECE   LAVILLA, TONJA A to US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Property Address: 60 BARBIE DRIVE, GREECE 14626 Liber: 11827  Page: 167 Tax Account: 074.07-6-48 Full Sale Price: $199,181 BUDINSKI, KENNETH G to LABUE, MICHAEL  et ano Property Address: 3085 ...

