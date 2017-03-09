Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 2, 2017

March 9, 2017

Deeds Recorded March 2, 2017 62   BRIGHTON   WILLIAMSON, SONYA J et ano to CUDDY, ANNA  et ano Property Address: 84 KIMBARK ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11828  Page: 154 Tax Account: 122.16-2-37 Full Sale Price: $159,900   CHILI   MCCULLOUGH, DIANE A et ano to WEICHMAN, COLE Property Address: 3698 CHILI AVENUE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11828  Page: 62 Tax Account: 145.18-1-34 Full Sale Price: $88,900 ARZUAGA, HERIBERTO  et ano to GUZMAN, ANTON Property ...

