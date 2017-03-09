Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for March 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2017 0

A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes. BAKER, NANCY L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,304.47 CONSTANTINO, DANIEL V Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,748.25 LANZA, KENNETH J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,731.39 MARTONE, ANTHONY T Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $38,263.54 SALEH, SALEH M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,411.06 SCHMIDT, BETTY J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,244.84 WHITE, DAVID Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $101,232.67 WIESEN, JAMES A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $40,318.68

