Fourth Department – Custody: Owens v. Pound

Fourth Department – Custody: Owens v. Pound

March 9, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Custody Parental Access – Child’s Familial Relationships Owens v. Pound CAF 15-01600 Appealed from Family Court, Steuben County Background: The mother appealed from an order awarding joint custody of the subject child, with primary physical placement to the father and visitation to the mother. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted ...

