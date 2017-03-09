Don't Miss
Home / Law / ‘Harangue’ in high court upheld as a crime

‘Harangue’ in high court upheld as a crime

By: Bloomberg ANDREW HARRIS March 9, 2017 0

What constitutes a harangue? Within the walls of the U.S. Supreme Court, you’ll know it when you hear it. A federal appeals court in Washington upheld the words “harangue” and “oration” in a criminal law used to charge five people for staging protests in the high court chamber on April 1, 2015. The meaning of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo