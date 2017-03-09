Don't Miss
HR Connection: Did Uber HR throw itself under the bus?

By: Frank A. Cania March 9, 2017

You may not know this, but I sacrificed a less-than-mediocre career in accounting to become a human resource professional. My mother loved the sound of it: “HUMAN – RESOURCE – PROFESSIONAL.” Three words. Far more impressive to her than those one-word careers some of her friends’ children had chosen: pilot, pharmacist, engineer, doctor, and attorney. ...

