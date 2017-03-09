Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 1, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2017 0

A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BALL, STEPHANIE L 176 KLEIN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $2,009.40 BRINSON, EDNA M 57 ASBURY STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $2,445.18 CAESAR, YVONNE ...

