Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 2, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   CROSBY, VONSHAYE M 211 JOHNSON ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $1,577.63 DEMISSIE, ANTENEHE M DBA FRONTLINE-DISCOUNT, ROCHESTER, NY 14607-1681 Favor: WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD OF ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo