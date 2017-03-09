Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Mechanic’s Liens for March 1, 2017

Mechanic’s Liens for March 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2017 0

A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement. BRIGGS, JAIMIE Favor: EMERGENCY WATER REMOVAL Amount: $2,333 Property Address: 22 MOUNTAIN RISE PERINTON BRIGHTON EASTBROOKE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC Favor: PRECISION POOL & SPA INC Amount: $5,400 Property Address: 477 EASTBROOKE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo