Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 1, 2017

Mortgages filed March 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2017 0

  BROCKPORT   ANTHONY, CINTRON & CINTRON, LISA L Property Address: 37 LYNNWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1423 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $122,608.00   CHURCHVILLE   HARKNESS, CHELSEA & HARKNESS, CORY M Property Address: 3602 NORTH RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9311 Lender: WILLIAM T REINAGEL Amount: $103,000.00   FAIRPORT   KNAPP, TIMOTHY A & KNEBEL, ROBERT D Property Address: 7420 PITTSFORD PALMYRA RD APT PER, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9500 Lender: PATRICIA L KNEBEL Amount: $187,817.14 JORDAN, ...

