Mortgages filed March 2, 2017

Mortgages filed March 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded March 2, 2017 64   BRIGHTON   CUDDY, ANNA & CUDDY, SEAN Property Address: 84 KIMBARK RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2738 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $151,905.00   BROCKPORT   KEARNEY, WILLIAM G Property Address: 231 LAWRENCE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9413 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 SWEDEN LANE PROFESSIONAL CENTER LLC Property Address: 6 SWEDEN LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2516 Lender: JAMES A WHALEN Amount: $86,000.00 BLISS, GINA & CRANDELL, DOUGLAS ...

