Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 2, 2017

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. ALTIERI, ADAM C Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DELEON, GLORIA B Favor: HOUSEHOLD FINANCE CORPORATION III HOGAN, MICHAEL J Favor: BANK OF AMERICA NA ROSADO, GLENDA Favor: I GORDON CORPORATION ABLE, JYOTI Favor: TD ...