State has $14.5 billion in unclaimed funds

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli on Thursday announced that his office has over $14.5 billion in unclaimed funds and urged New Yorkers to see if any of it belongs to them. In the state's 2015-16 fiscal year, DiNapoli’s office set a national record for the third consecutive year for the most unclaimed funds returned ...