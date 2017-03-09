Don't Miss
State has $14.5 billion in unclaimed funds

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2017 0

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli on Thursday announced that his office has over $14.5 billion in unclaimed funds and urged New Yorkers to see if any of it belongs to them. In the state's 2015-16  fiscal year, DiNapoli’s office set a national record for the third consecutive year for the most unclaimed funds returned ...

