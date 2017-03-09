Don't Miss
Home / News / Woman sentenced for plotting to kill ex-husband and his new wife

Woman sentenced for plotting to kill ex-husband and his new wife

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2017 0

An Erie County woman was sentenced to time served (21 months) by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara on Wednesday for plotting to kille her ex-husband and his current wife. Debra Arno, 58, formerly of Amherst, was convicted of solicitation of interstate murder for hire, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney. In May 2015, law enforcement ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo