Woman sentenced for plotting to kill ex-husband and his new wife

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



An Erie County woman was sentenced to time served (21 months) by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara on Wednesday for plotting to kille her ex-husband and his current wife. Debra Arno, 58, formerly of Amherst, was convicted of solicitation of interstate murder for hire, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney. In May 2015, law enforcement ...