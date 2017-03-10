Don't Miss
Home / Law / A look at legal issues with Trump’s revised travel ban

A look at legal issues with Trump’s revised travel ban

By: The Associated Press GENE JOHNSON March 10, 2017 0

SEATTLE — Some of the states that helped derail President Trump's first travel ban are mounting efforts to block his second one, saying that while the new order applies to fewer people, it's infected with the same legal problems. Hawaii on Wednesday launched the first lawsuit over the revised order after amending an earlier complaint filed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo