Canandaigua VA doctor from Pittsford accused of health care fraud

A Pittsford doctor has been arrested and charged with health care fraud, money laundering and tax fraud. Xingjia Cui, 52, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 if convicted. Cui works full-time at the Canandaigua Veterans Administration Medical Center and also has a private practice in Canandaigua. Initially, the FBI was called in ...