Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 13, 2017

Court Calendars for March 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2017 0

City Court HON. ELLEN YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—South Wedge Mgmt LLC v Reynaldo Flores, 219/221R E Ridge Rd – Boylan Code 2—Resolute LLC v William Seymore, 80 Resolute Cir Apt D306 – Burgess & Miraglia 3—202 Kenwood LLC v Lynnell Williams, 202 Kenwood Ave #3 – Erin M Elsner 4—John Simon v Linda Colbert, Edward Williams, 200 Brooks Ave Apt A ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo