Don't Miss
Home / Law / Democratic AGs fight Trump travel ban

Democratic AGs fight Trump travel ban

New York plans to join federal suit Monday

By: The Associated Press MARTHA BELLISLE and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER March 10, 2017 0

SEATTLE — In stepping up legal challenges to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, Democratic attorneys general are trying to use the court system to thwart the executive branch in the same way their GOP counterparts did under President Barack Obama. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Thursday he was asking a federal judge to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo