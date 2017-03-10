Fourth Department – Intentional Murder: People v. Pilato

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Intentional Murder Felony Murder – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel People v. Pilato KA 13-01360 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of three counts of intentional murder, felony murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson. The charges arose from allegations ...