Fourth Department – Lease Agreement: Pelusio Canandaigua v. Genessee Regional Bank

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Lease Agreement Liquidation of Assets – Unjust Enrichment – Wavier and Notice Pelusio Canandaigua v. Genessee Regional Bank CA 16-00524 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff leased a commercial premises to a tenant that secured a loan from the defendant. As a condition of the loan, the defendant ...