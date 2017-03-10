Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Bytes: Is Airbnb coming to your neighborhood?

Legal Bytes: Is Airbnb coming to your neighborhood?

By: Commentary: Jason W. Klimek March 10, 2017 0

Airbnb’s #weaccept Super Bowl ad last month was seen as a response to Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. However, in regard to Airbnb’s recent New York ad campaign, perhaps the hashtag should have been #acceptus. Since 2010, it has been illegal in New York to use a class A multiple dwelling for purposes other than ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo