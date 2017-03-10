Legal Bytes: Is Airbnb coming to your neighborhood?

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Airbnb’s #weaccept Super Bowl ad last month was seen as a response to Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. However, in regard to Airbnb’s recent New York ad campaign, perhaps the hashtag should have been #acceptus. Since 2010, it has been illegal in New York to use a class A multiple dwelling for purposes other than ...