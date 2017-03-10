Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal loop: Survey shows how lawyers use technology in 2017

Legal loop: Survey shows how lawyers use technology in 2017

By: Nicole Black March 10, 2017 0

Technology has become part of the fabric of our lives. Its effects are inescapable and its impact on our culture has been tremendous. In the business world, technology has helped to streamline processes and improve efficiencies. Although most lawyers weren’t first in line when it came to using technology in their practices, over time the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo