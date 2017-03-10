Don't Miss
Home / News / New York unemployment drops to lowest level in a decade

New York unemployment drops to lowest level in a decade

By: The Associated Press March 10, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's unemployment rate has dipped to its lowest level in nearly a decade. According to preliminary numbers released Thursday by the New York State Department of Labor, unemployment fell to 4.6 percent in January. That's the lowest level since June 2007. The state's unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in December and 5.3 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo