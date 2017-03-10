New York unemployment drops to lowest level in a decade

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's unemployment rate has dipped to its lowest level in nearly a decade. According to preliminary numbers released Thursday by the New York State Department of Labor, unemployment fell to 4.6 percent in January. That's the lowest level since June 2007. The state's unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in December and 5.3 ...