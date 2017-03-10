Olsen twins’ company could pay up to $140K to former interns

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — The company owned by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may settle a lawsuit by paying up to $140,000 to a group of interns who claim they did the work of employees without payment. Under the proposed settlement filed last week in a New York court by attorneys for a former intern, each of ...