Don't Miss
Home / News / Olsen twins’ company could pay up to $140K to former interns

Olsen twins’ company could pay up to $140K to former interns

By: The Associated Press March 10, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The company owned by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may settle a lawsuit by paying up to $140,000 to a group of interns who claim they did the work of employees without payment. Under the proposed settlement filed last week in a New York court by attorneys for a former intern, each of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo