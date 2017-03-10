Don't Miss
Home / News / Schniederman will join suit opposing immigrtation order

Schniederman will join suit opposing immigrtation order

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2017 0

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman will join the lawsuit in the Western District of Washington against President Trump's new immigration ban. Schneiderman has announced that on Monday he will formally join Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson and other attorneys general in the suit. On Thursday the plaintiffs filed papers ...

