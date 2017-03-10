Schniederman will join suit opposing immigrtation order

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman will join the lawsuit in the Western District of Washington against President Trump's new immigration ban. Schneiderman has announced that on Monday he will formally join Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson and other attorneys general in the suit. On Thursday the plaintiffs filed papers ...