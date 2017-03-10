Second Circuit – FMLA: Coutard v. Municipal Credit Union

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit FMLA Seriously Ill Parent – In Loco Parentis Relationship – Employer Duty Coutard v. Municipal Credit Union 15-1113 Kearse, Pooler, and Sack Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his complaint alleging that his former employer interfered with and denied his right under the Family and Medical Leave Act to take ...