Veteran bank robber charged again

An Erie County man has been arrested and charged with bank robbery. Thomas Cascio, 51, of Cheektowaga, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. Cascio allegedly robbed the Key Bank at 5200 Main St. in Amherst on March 6, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney. Cascio allegedly handed a note ...