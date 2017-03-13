Don't Miss
Home / News / Abrupt dismissals spark turmoil among federal prosecutors

Abrupt dismissals spark turmoil among federal prosecutors

By: The Associated Press Sadie Gurman March 13, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two days before Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered dozens of the country's top federal prosecutors to clean out their desks, he gave those political appointees a pep talk during a conference call. The seemingly abrupt about-face Friday left the affected U.S. attorneys scrambling to brief the people left behind and say goodbye to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo