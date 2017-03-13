Don't Miss
Assigned counsel training planned by Fourth Department

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2017 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, will conduct a full-day assigned counsel training seminar on March 31. To be eligible to receive assignments from the Fourth Department to represent indigent parties on appeals, attorneys must attend a training seminar sponsored by the Court. The upcoming seminar is for attorneys not already qualified for assignment, but attorneys ...

