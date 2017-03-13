Commentary: Sessions doesn’t want to investigate police, but we need to

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Michael Brown's death on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, on Aug. 9, 2014, changed the national conversation about policing and race. Police abuse became daily front-page news; the Black Lives Matter movement was born; race and inequality turned into mainstream political issues. Underlining much of the discussion after Brown's shooting was a March 2015 report ...