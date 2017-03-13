Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Sessions doesn’t want to investigate police, but we need to

Commentary: Sessions doesn’t want to investigate police, but we need to

By: Commentary: JONATHAN SMITH, Special to The Washington Post March 13, 2017 0

Michael Brown's death on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, on Aug. 9, 2014, changed the national conversation about policing and race. Police abuse became daily front-page news; the Black Lives Matter movement was born; race and inequality turned into mainstream political issues. Underlining much of the discussion after Brown's shooting was a March 2015 report ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo