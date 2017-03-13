Don't Miss
Home / News / Conway says gov’t has many ways to surveil people

Conway says gov’t has many ways to surveil people

By: The Associated Press March 13, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says the government has many options available to conduct surveillance against citizens beyond wiretapping. In an interview with the Bergen County Record published Sunday, Conway had said that people should think beyond wiretapping in terms of monitoring individuals, saying "there are many ways to surveil each other." Her ...

