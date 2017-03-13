Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 6, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. 03/13   CARR, MICHAEL J 79 ROBERT QUIGLEY DRIVE, SCOTTSVILLE, NY 14546 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 CIUFO, MATTHEW 1612 HENNESSEY ROAD, ONTARIO, NY 14519 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 CRUZ, DANIEL L 238 PARKWAY, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: WEBSTER ...

