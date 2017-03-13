New York state Comptroller says fewer New York villages are under fiscal stress

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — There are fewer villages in New York state under fiscal stress. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli reports that there were nine villages in New York under some level of fiscal stress last year. That's down from 18 in the previous year. The three villages deemed by DiNapoli as being in "moderate fiscal stress" are ...