Panel to discuss New York governor’s free tuition proposal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A panel discussion will examine from several perspectives a proposal to make public college tuition-free for New Yorkers. The Empire Center and Manhattan Institute are co-hosting Monday's two-hour discussion of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal. Planning to offer their perspectives are: Manhattan Institute fellow Beth Akers; Mary Beth Labate, the president of the ...