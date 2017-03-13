Don't Miss
Home / News / Republicans brace for downbeat CBO analysis of health bill

Republicans brace for downbeat CBO analysis of health bill

By: The Associated Press March 13, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans pushing a plan to dismantle Barack Obama's health care law are bracing for a Congressional Budget Office analysis widely expected to conclude that fewer Americans will have health coverage under the proposal, despite President Donald Trump's promise of "insurance for everybody." House Speaker Paul Ryan said he fully expects the CBO analysis, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo