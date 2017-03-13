Don't Miss
Home / News / Warren names new deputy mayor

Warren names new deputy mayor

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2017 0

Mayor Lovely A. Warren has named former Rochester Police Chief Cedric Alexander to be the Deputy Mayor of Rochester. "He was a great police chief and he’s going to be a fantastic Deputy Mayor,” Warren said in a news release. Alexander, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, is currently the deputy chief operating officer and director of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo