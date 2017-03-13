Warren names new deputy mayor

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Mayor Lovely A. Warren has named former Rochester Police Chief Cedric Alexander to be the Deputy Mayor of Rochester. "He was a great police chief and he’s going to be a fantastic Deputy Mayor,” Warren said in a news release. Alexander, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, is currently the deputy chief operating officer and director of ...