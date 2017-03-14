Don't Miss
Home / News / Advocates say early voting in NY would boost female turnout

Advocates say early voting in NY would boost female turnout

By: The Associated Press March 14, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Female lawmakers in New York say early voting would make it easier for all New Yorkers — and particularly women — to cast a ballot. Several legislators on Monday urged Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders to include early voting and automatic voter registration in the state budget expected to be ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo