Deeds filed March 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded March 7, 2017 72   BRIGHTON   KER, CHARLES M et al to TU, CHUANMING  et ano Property Address: 210 GLENHILL DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11830  Page: 18 Tax Account: 150.06-1-20 Full Sale Price: $200,000   CHILI   HARGRAVE, LAURIE L et ano to KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Property Address: 51 LOYALIST AVENUE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11829  Page: 680 Tax Account: 147.05-1-76 Full Sale Price: $149,728   CLARKSON   WICKHAM, REGINA  et ano to KEYBANK ...

