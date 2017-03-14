Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Causal Relationship: Rodriguez v. Dynasty Maintenance Crew, et al.

Fourth Department – Causal Relationship: Rodriguez v. Dynasty Maintenance Crew, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Causal Relationship Proximate Cause – Employer/Employee Rodriguez v. Dynasty Maintenance Crew, et al. CA 16-00496 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action to recover damages for burn injuries sustained by their son, who was involved in an accident near a fire pit at a family gathering. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo