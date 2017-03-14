Fourth Department – Causal Relationship: Rodriguez v. Dynasty Maintenance Crew, et al.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Causal Relationship Proximate Cause – Employer/Employee Rodriguez v. Dynasty Maintenance Crew, et al. CA 16-00496 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action to recover damages for burn injuries sustained by their son, who was involved in an accident near a fire pit at a family gathering. ...