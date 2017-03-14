Fourth Department – Right to Counsel: People v. Rodas

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Right to Counsel Suppressed Statements – Child Protective Services – Agent of Police People v. Rodas KA 16-00854 Appealed from Yates County Court Background: The criminal indictment arose from the defendant’s alleged conspiracy with his girlfriend to sexually abuse the girlfriend’s daughter. The people appealed from an order granting the defendant’s ...

