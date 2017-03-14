Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Sex Offender: State of New York v. Scholtisek

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Mental Abnormality – Sufficiency of Evidence State of New York v. Scholtisek CA 15-01355 Appealed from Supreme Court, Livingston County Background: The respondent appealed from an order determining that he is a detained sex offender who has a mental abnormality within the meaning of the Mental Hygiene Law. Ruling: The ...

