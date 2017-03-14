Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 7, 2017

March 14, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party. MATZAN, DAVID 34 STONY BROOK LANE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9341 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $5,470.42 MCCLARE, SUSAN J 10 WHIPPLETREE ROAD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-1142 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK ...

