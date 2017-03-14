Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 7, 2017

Mortgages filed March 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded March 7, 2017 75   BRIGHTON   SCHMITZ, KATHRYN L Property Address: 185 COUNCIL ROCK AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3332 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $1.00   FAIRPORT   GOHEEN, MATTHEW W & GOHEEN, ROBERTA Property Address: 8 CHABLIS DR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-4605 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $250,125.00 LYDON, DIANE & LYDON, KEVIN Property Address: 83 E CHURCH ST APT 312, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-1529 Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo