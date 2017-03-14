Paralegal Perspective: PAR seeks Paralegal of the Year nominations

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Paralegal Association of Rochester, Inc. (“PAR”) invites you to visit our newly designed website at www.RochesterParalegal.org! The website is user friendly and offers a host of information. You will find recent announcements from the Monroe County Bar Association, news about our upcoming events, and our offerings of continued legal education (“CLE”). Our website also offers ...