Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Paralegal Perspective: PAR seeks Paralegal of the Year nominations

Paralegal Perspective: PAR seeks Paralegal of the Year nominations

By: Commentary: BOBBI AHEARN March 14, 2017 0

The Paralegal Association of Rochester, Inc. (“PAR”) invites you to visit our newly designed website at www.RochesterParalegal.org! The website is user friendly and offers a host of information. You will find recent announcements from the Monroe County Bar Association, news about our upcoming events, and our offerings of continued legal education (“CLE”). Our website also offers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo